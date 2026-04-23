Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Bob Rohan's avatar
Bob Rohan
7h

Sad to see the effort to erase history and people by Governor Spanberger. Does it ring a bell? I think yes; it is reminiscent of a tactic in the Soviet Union. Interesting.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

WHAT WEVE GOT HERE IS FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE SOME MEN YA JUST CANT REACH……I DONT LIKE IT ANYMORE THEN YOU DO perfect intro to the perfect song for what we are looking at again

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