A Statement from the Sons of Confederate Veterans

(Sons of Confederate Veterans) -

The Sons of Confederate Veterans congratulates the director of the FBI and the acting Attorney General for their sweeping indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The SPLC has been accused of funding hate groups in order to raise money for the SPLC. The recent indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center for “manufacturing extremism it purports to oppose” demonstrates how this left-wing organization has created a false narrative for its financial gain. The SPLC has, for many years, attacked all things Confederate by misrepresenting the truth about the causes and consequences of the War Between the States. The SPLC has been at the forefront of efforts to take down and destroy monuments, memorials, and even gravesites of anyone associated with the defense of the South during that tragic conflict.

While the SPLC and many Marxist-inspired groups have been busy misrepresenting the truth about why Confederate monuments were erected, unfortunately, conservative media outlets have protected the left-wing false narrative about the South. While most conservative media will decry removing Confederate monuments, none have made an effort to let the public hear the “rest of the story” about why that war was fought and why those monuments are important. By refusing to allow an opposing view of what the Confederate Cause truly represents, conservatives have given the SPLC, BLM, and the NAACP free rein in promoting hate against men such as Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

Even though slavery existed for 73 years longer in Massachusetts than it did in Mississippi, and the last slave state to be admitted into the Union was done so by the effort of Abraham Lincoln and the Republican Party, SPLC and such groups present slavery as strictly a Southern issue. Even though former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Q. Adams advocated the right of secession, left-wing hate groups will still accuse Robert E. Lee of treason.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans hope the exposure of the SPLC’s less-than-honorable actions will open the minds of those who choose to view the South in a negative manner.

Walter D. (Donnie) Kennedy

Commander-in-Chief,

Sons of Confederate Veterans

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