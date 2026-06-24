splc Head Hack Doubles Down on Declaring Pro-Lifers to be White-Supremacists
SPLC president asked if pro-lifers are white supremacists — his response says it all
SPLC president asked if pro-lifers are white supremacists — his response says it all
(Birds of a feather… - DD)
(The Blaze) - A congressional hearing took a tense turn when Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) challenged Southern Poverty Law Center President Bryan Fair over the organization’s claim that abortion restrictions are tied to white supremacy.
“Your organization said that restricting and banning abortion is a tool that the far right uses to maintain white supremacy,” Gill began, asking Fair, “Do you believe that pro-lifers are white supremacists?”
After Fair dodged the question several times, Gill asked again, “I don’t think that pro-lifers are white supremacists; do you?”
“What I think is that reproductive liberty is a right that every woman should enjoy,” Fair answered, still dodging the question.
“How many babies in the United States that are aborted are black?” Gill asked, answering himself, “About 40% of abortions nationwide are of black babies. Blacks represent about 13% of the population. Does that sound like something a white supremacist would oppose?”
“What I would say again is that SPLC supports reproductive liberty,” Fair answered.
“Calling somebody a white supremacist is a pretty serious charge, isn’t it? I would think you would be able to defend that if your organization says that. You clearly seem unable to…