SPLC president asked if pro-lifers are white supremacists — his response says it all

(Birds of a feather… - DD)

(The Blaze) - A congressional hearing took a tense turn when Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) challenged Southern Poverty Law Center President Bryan Fair over the organization’s claim that abortion restrictions are tied to white supremacy.

“Your organization said that restricting and banning abortion is a tool that the far right uses to maintain white supremacy,” Gill began, asking Fair, “Do you believe that pro-lifers are white supremacists?”

After Fair dodged the question several times, Gill asked again, “I don’t think that pro-lifers are white supremacists; do you?”

“What I think is that reproductive liberty is a right that every woman should enjoy,” Fair answered, still dodging the question.

“How many babies in the United States that are aborted are black?” Gill asked, answering himself, “About 40% of abortions nationwide are of black babies. Blacks represent about 13% of the population. Does that sound like something a white supremacist would oppose?”

“What I would say again is that SPLC supports reproductive liberty,” Fair answered.

“Calling somebody a white supremacist is a pretty serious charge, isn’t it? I would think you would be able to defend that if your organization says that. You clearly seem unable to…

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