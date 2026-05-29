Alabama Attorney General launches investigation into SPLC over fundraising practices

(ABC 33/40) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has launched a civil investigation into the Southern Poverty Law Center, accusing the organization of possible deceptive fundraising practices.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, a subpoena was sent to the SPLC on Monday, requiring the group to turn over documents by June 1, 2026.

The investigation will look into whether the SPLC violated Alabama’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act or other state laws governing charitable organizations.

State officials say the move follows a federal grand jury indictment accusing the SPLC of wire fraud, making false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“My Office has been fighting the SPLC for years,” Marshall said in a statement. “We have always suspected that they were monetizing hate and trading on race-baiting. Thanks to the U.S. Justice Department’s action, we now have an opportunity to learn more about how the organization operates.”

As part of the subpoena, the Attorney General’s Office is…

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