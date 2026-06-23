SPLC boss funneled $1.2 million to lover in neo-Nazi group — pair even had joint bank account

(He left a former Playboy model for THAT? Sorry heidi, I ain’t sure 1.2 mil is enough. - DD)

(Chadwick Moore, NY Post) - A top Southern Poverty Law Center official is accused of helping funnel $1.2 million in donor money to an informant in the National Alliance white supremacist group — who was also allegedly her lover.

The Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against the SPLC accusing it of funneling donor cash to hate groups they were then telling donors they were fighting.

One figure, referred to as “Employee-2” in the indictment, is described as a “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.”

Former top SPLC official Heidi Beirich is believed to be “Employee-2” in the federal indictiment against the bloated anti-hate nonprofit.

It also describes how “Employee-2” wrote an article based on material stolen from National Alliance headquarters in 2014 and then paid off an informant to take the blame for the robbery.

Based on the details in the June 2 superseding indictment, “Employee-2” is believed to be Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old fascism expert who was the director of intelligence at the…

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