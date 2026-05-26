Living Behind Enemy Lines

(Diane L. Gruber) - We The People will never know all the harm the Southern Poverty Law Center has done to the fabric of our society, to relations between Americans, to charities & organizations such as Moms For Liberty who fights for parental rights and Moms For America who advocate for faith & freedom, nor to individuals such as the brilliant scholar Carol M. Swain, who happens to be black. We do know the harm SPLC has caused has been massive, pervasive and will linger for decades, just as Democrats want. Indeed, some of the race-baiting employed by Democrats is based upon SPLC’s claims.

UNCONTROLLED HATRED

The Oregon State Bar (OSB), whose take over by the Far Left was complete by 2001, hated George W, loved Barack and loved Queen Hillary. The OSB published article after article, Letter to the Editor after Letter to the Editor, in their monthly magazine, “The Bulletin,” condemning the former and lauding the other two involation of “Keller v The State Bar of California,” a 1990 US Supreme Court ruling. [This magazine often had no Letters to the Editor to publish because most attorneys did not bother knowing that, if their Letter was perceived as criticizing The Left and/or promoting The Right, it would not be published.]

The OSB even tried to disbar an attorney who served in the Navy with John Forbes Kerry, because he openly criticized him when Kerry was…

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