EVERY VICTORY HAS COME BECAUSE ORDINARY PEOPLE STEPPED FORWARD

(Mindy Esposito) - The fight for the Arlington Reconciliation Memorial.

The H.K. Edgerton Equal Protection Initiative.

The defense of Southern history and heritage.

The fight against discrimination directed at CSA Americans.

None of it happened by accident.

The Southern Independence Association is a small organization taking on some of the largest institutions in America. Congress. Federal agencies. State governments. Well-funded activist organizations determined to erase our history and silence our voices.

And we are doing it with volunteers.

No one receives a salary. The men and women doing this work are donating their time and often paying their own expenses because they believe this cause is worth defending.

Through the…

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