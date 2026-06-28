Arkansas approves pro-life monument at Capitol

(Live Action) - According to NPR, Arkansas legislators passed a law in 2023 that required a pro-life monument to be built in honor of the preborn children who were killed in the state between 1973, when the Supreme Court forced legalized abortion on every state in its Roe v. Wade decision, and 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. There were 236,243 preborn children killed by abortion in Arkansas over those 49 years. Immediately after the Dobbs decision was released, a law protecting most preborn children from abortion took effect in the state. The law, Act 310, created a trust fund to raise the money to fund the monument.

Submissions were open for individuals to submit designs, and a design from artist Lakey Goff was chosen. After some controversy involving costs, submissions were reopened and a “living wall” design featuring flora and fauna by Sen. Kim Hammer and Rep. Mary Bentley nearly identical to Goff’s, but at a third of the cost, was approved.

Hammer and Bentley hope to have the monument completed in 18 months, dependent on fundraising. The estimated cost is $229,000, and private individuals have donated…

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