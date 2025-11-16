Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
12h

Things like this and people wonder why I want nothing to do with their Empire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture