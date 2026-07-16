Five Major U.S. Supreme Court Cases That Support State Sovereignty

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(Dixie Drudge) - State sovereignty has been a core feature of the American constitutional system since the founding of the United States. Having just seceded from an all-powerful British government, the founders had no desire to trade in their liberty and become subservient to an all-powerful American government. They designed a ‘Republic of Republics’ and intended that the sovereign states would serve as checks on any creeping federal usurpation of power.

While the federal government possesses its limited authority, the Constitution reserves many and exclusive powers to the states. Over the years, several landmark Supreme Court decisions have reinforced the principle of state sovereignty and helped clarify the balance of power between Washington and the states.

What Is State Sovereignty?

State sovereignty refers to the authority of individual states to govern themselves in areas not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution. The concept is rooted in the Tenth Amendment, which states:

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Key Supreme Court Cases Supporting State Sovereignty

1. McCulloch v. Maryland (1819)

Although often viewed as a victory for federal power, this case also established important limits on state and federal authority. The Court ruled that Maryland could not tax a federal bank, reinforcing the principle that state and federal governments operate within separate constitutional spheres.

2. New York v. United States (1992)

This landmark decision strengthened state sovereignty by establishing the “anti-commandeering doctrine.” The Supreme Court held that Congress cannot compel states to enact or administer federal regulatory programs.

Key takeaway: The federal government cannot simply order state governments to carry out federal policies.

3. Printz v. United States (1997)

Building on New York v. United States, the Court ruled that the federal government could not require local law enforcement officers to conduct background checks under the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act.

Impact: States and their officials cannot be conscripted into federal service.

4. Alden v. Maine (1999)

The Court ruled that states possess sovereign immunity and generally cannot be sued by private citizens without their consent.

Why it matters: This decision reaffirmed that states retain a degree of sovereignty within the federal system.

5. National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius (2012)

While the Court upheld much of the Affordable Care Act, it limited federal power by ruling that Congress could not coerce states into expanding Medicaid through the threat of losing existing funding.

Result: States retained the ability to choose whether to participate in Medicaid expansion.

The Importance of the Tenth Amendment

Many modern state sovereignty decisions rely heavily on the Tenth Amendment. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized that the Constitution created a federal government of limited and enumerated powers. When federal authority exceeds those powers, states may challenge federal actions in court.

Common Principles Found in State Sovereignty Cases:

States retain substantial constitutional authority.

The federal government cannot commandeer state officials.

States possess certain forms of sovereign immunity.

Federalism creates a balance between national and state power.

The debate over state sovereignty remains highly relevant in modern America. Cases such as New York v. United States, Printz v. United States, and Alden v. Maine demonstrate that the Supreme Court continues to recognize constitutional limits on federal authority. Understanding these landmark rulings provides valuable guidance in the struggle between state governments and the federal hegemony.

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