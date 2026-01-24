Restoring a Constitutional, Republican Form of Government

(The New American) - During the 1787 Constitutional Convention, Elizabeth Willing Powel is said to have asked Benjamin Franklin, “Well, Doctor, what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?” His response: “A republic, if you can keep it.” The American people are rediscovering a truth that the Founding Founders understood well: A free people cannot preserve liberty under pure majority rule, and only a restoration of republican government — grounded in constitutional limits, representative lawmaking, and the rule of law — can secure liberty for future generations.

The United States was designed as a constitutional republic — government by law, exercised through elected representatives, with safeguards that protect God-given rights against both mob passions and unelected bureaucrats. That principle is not optional. The U.S. Constitution guarantees every state a “Republican Form of Government” (Article IV, Section 4), meaning states have a duty to structure their institutions in ways that preserve representative lawmaking, checks and balances, and protections from majoritarian tyranny.

In recent legislative sessions, several states have taken meaningful steps — some modest, others sweeping — toward restoring republican government. The common thread is clear: raising the bar for constitutional change, reining in administrative overreach, and restoring…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight