Gun-Free Zones are Criminal Safe Spaces

From schools to military installations, gun-free zones have a long history of turning otherwise secure places into hunting grounds for criminals.

The recent active shooter incident at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on August 8, 2025, resulted in the death of one police officer and the gunman himself. Like all federal facilities, the CDC bans firearms on its premises, creating the type of target-rich environment that attracts mass shooters. Although this shooting did not turn into a mass casualty event, that risk remains high when gun-free zones remain in place.

The shooting at Fort Stewart further demonstrates the absurdity of disarming trained military personnel on their own installations. When Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford opened fire on his colleagues with his handgun, fellow soldiers were forced to tackle him with their bare hands while he continued shooting. These are the same warriors we trust to defend America overseas with sophisticated weaponry, yet they cannot defend themselves or their comrades on American soil.

The data on gun-free zones presents an undeniable pattern that policymakers and pundits continue to overlook. Research from the Crime Prevention Research Center shows that an overwhelming majority of mass public shootings occur in areas where firearms are prohibited.

According to pro-gun researcher John Lott’s findings, “since 1950, 94% of the mass public shootings have taken place in areas where law-abiding citizens have been banned from having guns.” Even more damning, Lott’s research reveals that mass shooters often seek out gun-free environments because they…

