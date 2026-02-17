Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 at the Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Parade and Festival

(Prattville Dragoons) - The Dragoons SCV Camp 1524 fielded an entry in the Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras parade and a booth at the festival this Saturday February 7th and it was a great success. The crowds were large, probably larger than in the past and everyone had a very good time. Dragoons participating in the festivities either by working at the booth, walking in the parade or both included Adjutant Doug Butler, Treasurer John Dennis, Darryl Haywood, Color SGT Billy Leverett, QM Bill Myrick, 2LTCMDR Karl Wade and BC Stuart Waldo. Also, Chaplain Chop Chop and Sgt Snake of the SCV Mechanized Calvery joned the Dragoons for the parade, riding their Harley Davidsons. The Dragoons were well received both at the booth and in the parade - everyone wanted the mini Battle Flags and candy that we handed out during the parade and at our booth and this year’s Alabama Division poster was a sought after item. Merchandise sales at the booth were steady all day with flags, ballcaps, car tags, belt buckles and shot glasses emblazoned with Confederate flags all sold to help raise money for the camp’s activities. But the main goal to promote the Sons of Confederate Veterans was an outstanding success as always including making a contact interested in joining Camp 1524. The parade route which ran down Main Street from Mill Creek Park past the Village Green Park (where the festival was held) was lined with thousands of spectators and hundreds of mini-Battle Flags and SCV coins and lots of candy were handed to…

