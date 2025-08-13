Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits

Notice how it’s always ‘Confederate Group’ in the headlines? It’s NEVER a Heritage Group or simply SCV. Wonder why? Could it be that that’s not propaganda-ish enough for the AJC? - DD

The state is pushing back against a series of lawsuits filed by the Georgia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The group is suing the state over the relocation of Confederate flags at Stone Mountain Park and the park’s planned “truth-telling” exhibit about the Civil War, slavery, segregation and the Ku Klux Klan.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has moved to dismiss the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ three lawsuits, arguing the group does not have legal grounds to sue and that the state is protected by sovereign immunity — a legal doctrine that normally shields governments from lawsuits.

The park’s history has long been a point of contention. Stone Mountain didn’t play a role in the Civil War, but it is home to the largest Confederate monument in the country. It features a massive carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis as well as Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority that oversees the park, took steps to de-emphasize the glorification of the Confederacy in the wake of racial justice protests prompted by the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the removal of Confederate statues across the nation. In 2022, the park selected Warner Museums, a firm that has designed several civil rights-related exhibits, to create a display presenting the full story of the park’s history and…

