Police hunting a goat on the loose in R.I. capture a donkey instead

A Rhode Island police department said an elusive goat spotted multiple times remains on the loose in the town -- but officers did end up capturing a donkey.

The Glocester Police Department said on social media that the goat has been on the loose in the area since September, and the animal even broke into a home last week.

“Officers arrived and caught him red-hooved inside the home, but the suspect was faster than us and made his getaway out the back door and back into the woods,” the post said.

Police have been hunting for the goat without any luck for several weeks, but in the process they did end up apprehending a loose donkey on Friday.

The department said the donkey was found “casually strolling down the middle of…

