America’s Cultural, Moral and Spiritual Chasm

(Justin Smith) - Well Folks, today in America, as we all gather here in the shadow of April 15th 2026 -- Theft Day -- let us speak plainly and without apology, to warn our countrymen against the evil empire of godless totalitarianism that threatens every free soul. Let us draw strength from in an unyielding moral clarity to stand like lions and lionesses to defend the American family against the feminist onslaught that has transpired for more than half a century. Let us wield the razor-sharp legal insight of those such as Emily Compagno, to cut through the fictions of “equity” and “deconstruction” with the precision of a constitutional scalpel. Let us echo the fearless defense of biological truth and womanhood from Riley Gaines, who refuses to let the erasure of sex destroy the daughters of this republic. And let us stand tall with the rugged, no-nonsense grit of John Wayne, staring down the outlaws at high noon and declaring that no pack of cultural nihilists will rob us of our inheritance.

America does not merely stand at a crossroads; she stands on the very precipice of the abyss — a cultural, moral, and spiritual chasm deliberately carved by millions of Marxist-Maoist cultural nihilists who have burrowed like termites into our universities, newsrooms, Hollywood studios, government bureaucracies, courtrooms, and even some pulpits. These radicals seethe with envy, resentment, and a visceral…

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