It Is Better Writing Your Own Bills Once You See How Simple It is! DIY Legislation, and How to Get started In 1 hour

(Georgia Patriot Insider) - Most people think politics happens on television.

It doesn’t.

Politics happens when ordinary citizens learn how to use the institutions that already exist.

In Georgia, almost every law begins with a legislator.

If you can write an email, make a phone call, mail a letter, or show up at a committee hearing, you can participate in the legislative process.

The barrier to entry is much lower than people think.

Step 1: Find Your Legislators

Go to the Georgia General Assembly website and use the “Find My Legislator” tool.

You have:

One State Senator

One State Representative

These two people represent you directly.

They work for thousands of constituents. Most constituents never contact them.

The citizen who actually shows up often has more influence than the…

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