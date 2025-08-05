Voting Rights Clash: Warnock’s John Lewis Act vs. Trump’s SAVE Act

Just days before the 60th anniversary of the original Voting Rights Act, Senate Democrats have reintroduced a familiar piece of legislation: the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, framing it as a moral and democratic necessity in an era of rising political tension.

Led by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, the bill aims to restore and expand federal oversight of state election laws. Supporters of the legislation say it’s needed to combat “voter suppression” and “racial targeting” at the ballot box. But this bill is going nowhere in a Republican-controlled Congress, and Democrats know it.

President Donald Trump is back in the White House. Republicans control both the House and Senate. That means even symbolic bills like this one, however passionately delivered, are dead on arrival.

What the John Lewis Act Would Do?

This bill is named after the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who was…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight