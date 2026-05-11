Democrats Plot to Use Non Citizen Votes to Seize Power in 2026. If they succeed Trump faces nonstop impeachments and investigations.

(Big League Politics) - The Democrats are licking their chops. They think they can use non-citizen voting to manipulate the House and Senate results. And if they do, President Trump’s presidency is effectively over.

They will tie him up in endless hearings, sham trials, and impeachments until the clock runs out.

We cannot let that happen.

Mandatory Voter ID is the first and most important step to protecting our President. We need to show Congress that the American people demand Voter ID – or there WILL be consequences.

You have been with us every step of the way. Don’t stop now. We need you to complete the Official 2026 Election Integrity Census and demand Voter ID immediately.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If Congress fails to secure our elections with Voter ID, the movement dies. Chip in, stand up, and…

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