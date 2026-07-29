Texas Nationalist Movement Demands a Special Session on Election Security

(Texian Partisan) - The Texas Nationalist Movement has called on Governor Greg Abbott to convene a special session on election security before the November general election, in a statement its president released on July 16 responding to the federal government’s declassification of records on the security of American elections.

The statement from Daniel Miller, the movement’s president, followed a set of intelligence and law-enforcement files the White House released this week through its Government Transparency Task Force. According to those records, the People’s Republic of China collected more than 200 million U.S. voter records, the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency found the software and networks that run elections open to attack, and the Department of Homeland Security identified roughly 278,000 noncitizens on state voter rolls. The Partisan reported on the disclosures when they were made public.

“We called it,” Miller wrote. “For more than fifteen years the Texas Nationalist Movement has warned that the system counting Texas votes is not safe and was never…

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