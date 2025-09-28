Who Can You Trust? Hone Your Skills Now

You need to know who you can trust. This is the case whether you are in a long and slow-burning type of SHTF that we frogs currently find ourselves in, or a more dramatic one, such as what Selco lived through. The more dramatic the SHTF, the more important the trust factor is.

Who knows what’s coming down the pipeline for us? So why wait to hone your trust detector skills until it’s too late? In SHTF, you’ll be too busy trying to find drinkable water to get to know that neighbor whom you always thought might be a prepper. I’ve been giving this a lot of thought over the past couple of weeks. You see, as it often happens, my own life is the inspiration for these articles.

A couple of weeks ago, someone I thought I could trust….well, they turned out not to be so trustworthy after all. It was a painful lesson. To be honest, I haven’t fully processed it or figured out just what went wrong there. However, in my typical style, I am on my learning curve, seeking out information that will help me improve, if possible, for next time. I thought I would share what I have learned with you all so far.

In terms of psychology, there are some basic behaviors and character traits that you can look for when considering whether you can trust someone. The key here is that all of this…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight