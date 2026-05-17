Street Takeovers, Mass Shootings and Assassination Attempts Are Just Symptoms of an Amerikan Social Disease
Our Society Has Torn Down Too Many Restraints on Bad Behavior
Our Society Has Torn Down Too Many Restraints on Bad Behavior
(Source) - …Online, especially on forums or places like X, extraordinarily rude behavior is extremely common. Ever notice it’s a lot less common in person? Personally, I can’t remember the last time a human being went out of their way to be deliberately rude when we were face-to-face. It literally may have been DECADES ago. So, why is there such a big difference between the real world and online? Well, because if two people are talking face-to-face, their fists are in range of each other’s noses.
This reminds me of the punk on the Internet who was trolling boxer Curtis Woodward. After Woodward lost a title fight, the troll mocked him online. Woodward offered to pay anyone who would give him the troll’s address. Someone did, then Woodward DROVE TO HIS HOUSE to give him a beating and posted pictures of his street to prove he was there. Suddenly, the troll’s attitude changed:
“I am sorry it’s getting a bit out of hand,” he wrote. “I am in the wrong. I accept that.” He added that the abuse was merely a “bit of harmless fun.”
Woodward left without pummeling him, but it still makes for…
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