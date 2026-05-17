Our Society Has Torn Down Too Many Restraints on Bad Behavior

(Source) - …Online, especially on forums or places like X, extraordinarily rude behavior is extremely common. Ever notice it’s a lot less common in person? Personally, I can’t remember the last time a human being went out of their way to be deliberately rude when we were face-to-face. It literally may have been DECADES ago. So, why is there such a big difference between the real world and online? Well, because if two people are talking face-to-face, their fists are in range of each other’s noses.

This reminds me of the punk on the Internet who was trolling boxer Curtis Woodward. After Woodward lost a title fight, the troll mocked him online. Woodward offered to pay anyone who would give him the troll’s address. Someone did, then Woodward DROVE TO HIS HOUSE to give him a beating and posted pictures of his street to prove he was there. Suddenly, the troll’s attitude changed:

“I am sorry it’s getting a bit out of hand,” he wrote. “I am in the wrong. I accept that.” He added that the abuse was merely a “bit of harmless fun.”

Woodward left without pummeling him, but it still makes for…

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