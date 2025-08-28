Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
2h

To be held in contempt and attempted to be satirized by the likes of Gavieboy and his Califreak followers is a badge of honor. Wear it proudly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture