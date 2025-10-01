Michigan corn maze recreates Amon-Ra St. Brown’s viral headstand

A Michigan farm unveiled a 5-acre corn maze depicting Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown performing his viral headstand touchdown celebration.

Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce Township posted a video to social media showing the corn maze, which captures a moment from last year’s Lions game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I was at the game actually in Green Bay, so I got to see that firsthand. I saw the whole thing go viral,” Bobby Long, 23, of Long Family Orchard and Farm, told WXMI-TV.

Long said he and his brother, Will, came up with the idea of immortalizing the headstand in corn maze form in January, and began work on it in July.

“We do a special corn maze every year, and with the Lions being so awesome and with everything Amon-Ra has done for the city, our state and the fans, we wanted to give something back to him to enjoy too,” Long told MLive.

Fans are now being invited to attempt to…

