Gen Z Conservative Wages Fight to Stop Invasion of Indiana

(Todd Starnes) - Nathan Roberts, Co-Founder of Save Heritage Indiana (SHI), is a Generation Z conservative fighting to protect American culture and stand up against illegal immigration, particularly within the Hoosier State.

“Indiana has had the largest foreign-born increase between the years of 2021 and 2025. The foreign-born percent in Indiana has increased by 50%, which is the highest of any state in the country,” Roberts told The Todd Starnes Show. “And that is despite Indiana voting for Trump three times, having Republican U.S. Senators, U.S. House members, its supermajority in the Republican State House and State Senate.”

SHI is a grassroots team organizing voters to “commit to only vote for leaders who will end mass migration.” The group represents nearly 1,000 new participants across 74 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

“Walk through your hometown – strangers everywhere. Schools overcrowded. Jobs slipping away. If we wait…

