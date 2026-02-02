Philadelphia Is Suing Over Slavery Exhibits and Suddenly History Is Sacred Again

(Victory Girls) - For years, Americans were told that history needed to be confronted honestly. Statues came down. Names were scrubbed. Monuments were declared harmful. We were assured this was not erasure but progress. History had to be dismantled, reexamined, and corrected for modern sensibilities. Now Philadelphia is suing because history was removed.

History Is Sacred Again When the Politics Change

Specifically, the city is suing over the removal of slavery focused exhibits at the President’s House site in Independence National Historical Park. The panels were taken down as part of a federal review ordered by President Donald Trump. Almost overnight, the people who spent years applauding the removal of historical markers elsewhere decided history is suddenly sacred.

It would be funny if it were not so predictable.

No one disputes the central fact that enslaved people lived and worked at the President’s House while George Washington…

