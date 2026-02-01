A Tectonic Shift?

(AmmoLand) - In what can only be defined as a bizarre shift in attitude about guns, the Second Amendment and lawful concealed carry, the political left is taking a dramatically different look at the right to keep and bear arms, ignited by the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and something the late Charlie Kirk wrote nearly eight years ago.

An editorialist might say the earth has shifted on its axis.

Newsweek is reporting that Kirk’s March 4, 2018 post on X—which read, “The 2nd amendment is not for hunting, it is not for self-protection. It is there to ensure that free people can defend themselves if god forbid government became tyrannical and turned against its citizens.”—suddenly makes sense to anti-ICE/anti-Trump administration protesters, courtesy of a group calling itself “Homeland Dems.”

Interesting. https://t.co/qQIbKUCyQg — Homeland Dems (@HomelandDems) January 24, 2026

Writing at Newsweek, Senior Life and Trends Reporter Alice Gibbs explains, “The renewed attention to Kirk’s statement comes as the Pretti case has become a flashpoint in the national gun debate, particularly around claims that firearms are necessary to resist government overreach.”

Adding to the furor, the New York Times has posted an analysis of the Pretti shooting, dissecting various videos from different angles, which appears to reach the same conclusions as one produced by Braden Langley of Langley Outdoors Academy, and reported by Ammoland’s Dean Weingarten. The Times video includes remarks by…

