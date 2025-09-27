Everybody’s Talking About Remigration

“Remigration is the only way.” With one post, Elon Musk put a brick through Britain’s Overton Window. Until now, the phrase has been used by fringe figures with chequered pasts. Those who agreed with the goal have refrained from using it, fearing the smear of associating with people and positions they find objectionable. But now the world’s richest man has swept the mines. As the leftist press fear, we have irrevocably entered the “age of deportations”.

Debates about immigration policy have been contained to the orderly manner by which demographic replacement can proceed with the proper documents and through “safe and legal routes”. Reductions in legal migration were pitched exclusively in economic and logistical terms. As Eric Kaufmann observed in Whiteshift, concerns about cultural change were couched in polite proxies, such as strain on public services. Mass deportation policies only concern the millions of illegal migrants and foreign criminals presently in our countries. Hostile legal migrants and their unassimilable descendants were considered a millstone which Western nations will be lumped with for generations. Distinguishing between the minority of friends of foreign heritage who have ingratiated themselves into our families, and the millions of welfare scroungers, sexual predators, and total strangers who were never invited here, has been unthinkable for our politicians — even on the right.

But the vibe has shifted. Nigel Farage has finally, commendably called for mass deportations, after a year of denouncing them as…

