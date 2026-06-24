Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Members at the 103rd Alabama Division Children of the Confederacy Convention

(Prattville Dragoon SCV) - Members of the Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Members attended the 103rd Alabama Division Children of the Confederacy Convention held at the Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury AL on Saturday June 13th. Camp 1524 Adjutant Butler was on the reenactment color guard led by Brigade Commander Jeremy Boothe and they posted colors to open the Comvention. Additionally, from Camp 1524, Commander Waldo, compatriot Crowley and his wife and compatriot Schwartz were also in attendance. Following posting of the colors, the CofC Creed was recited and pledges and salutes made to the Christian, Alabama State, and Confederate flags. A welcome to guests including UDC officers was made by President Waldo presiding over the Convention. She also provided a President’s report for activities completed in her chapter furthering the Cause undertaken during her tenure. The Tuscaloosa chapter also provided a report for activities of that chapter from the last year. Elections were then held and Camp 1524 Commander Waldo’s son was announced as the new President for the coming year. A wreath was laid at the cemetery there at Confederate Memorial Park and two volley salutes were provided by…

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