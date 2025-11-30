DOJ calls Hawaii gun law ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ in SCOTUS brief

Licensed gun owners in Hawaii could face criminal charges for carrying firearms at gas stations, restaurants and grocery stores under a law the Justice Department calls “blatantly unconstitutional,” setting up a Supreme Court showdown that could affect millions of law-abiding residents of blue states.

The Justice Department filed a friend of the court brief in support of the plaintiffs suing Hawaii over a new law that curbs where people with concealed carry permits can bring their firearms, making it a misdemeanor to carry on any private property without “unambiguous written or verbal authorization” or where “clear and conspicuous signage” grants permission from the owner.

“Hawaii’s law plainly violates the Second Amendment,” Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on X.

The core issue of Wolford v. Lopez is “whether the Second Amendment allows states to make it unlawful for concealed-carry license-holders to carry firearms on private property open to the public without the property owner’s express authorization,” according to a Justice Department brief filed…

