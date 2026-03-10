Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CG Braswell's avatar
CG Braswell
5h

Because 47 told her to because he's having to cut cards with those various other retards. Treason-tards?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture