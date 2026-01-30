Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
3h

Same old leftist BULLSHIT!

Reply
Share
Mark Riggs's avatar
Mark Riggs
3h

As always with those people: Nothing makes them happy. What ever you do is never enough. And finally, they never bring any $$ to the table, when they say they will boycott you, we’ll they aren’t buying anything from you anyway so send their a$$3s down the road, do listen to them and never give them a seat at the table!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture