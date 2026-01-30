Worth It?

Once a protest focal point, Denton County Confederate monument now on display in courthouse museum

(Dixie Drudge) - “It belongs in a museum!” How many times have we heard that incessant BS. And that’s exactly what it is. BS. How many times have weak-kneed lesser politicians caved only to find out that the leftists just came back for more.

They never quit. They’re never happy. No matter what YOU give up to appease them. Giving up your heritage and history is the 20-21st Century equivalent of paying Danegeld. It only encourages them. They always come back for more, until they take it all. That’s why there are so many Norse-rooted words in the English language.

Now Denton County, Texas has learned the hard way.

They removed their impressive memorial in June, 2020. Spent a lot of money on restoration and storage. To give them credit, they developed it into an impressive and attractive indoor museum display at the courthouse which was approved by the Texas History Commission. (Along with the obligatory white-guilt plaque explaining African slavery) After some HVAC renovation, the courthouse reopened proud of the new exhibit.

Then the Longships appeared off the coast…

It’s still on public property and public funds were used.

AS KERA reported:

Local activist Willie Hudspeth, who has been protesting the monument since 1999, expressed concern about whether or not public funds were used to pay for repairs to the statue.

“[Those of us who protested the monument] told [Denton County officials] early on, before they even took it down, that we didn’t want our money spent on that..”

Now, County Judge Andy Eads gets to hear it all over again, just like the monument was still there and before the county wasted all those tax dollars. They never listen.

I have a feeling somewhere in Denton County somebody has got to be saying, “I told you so!”

