New Orleans mayor opposes bill to relocate Confederate monuments

(Waffles and now claims them as City Property! Never woulda guessed it - DD)

(WDSU 6) - New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno is not in favor of the Louisiana House bill that was proposed to relocate the Confederate monuments removed from New Orleans to state parks.

“The bill author never called me to talk about this issue as it moved through the legislature. I’m opposed to this because these statues are city property, and you can’t just pass some piece of legislation and go put them in some park. These statues are in storage away from public view in New Orleans,” said Moreno.

House Bill 1215, authored by Chalmette Rep. Mike Bayham, was passed by the House and now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The bill proposed relocating the Confederate monuments removed from New Orleans in 2017 to state parks.

The bill specifies that the new location for the monuments cannot be in the same parish where they originally stood. It also requires the state park system to…

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