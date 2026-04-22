Defenders of Weatherford Stand Guard Over Historic Monument

(Daniel Nation) - Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans stood watch over the Confederate monument at the Parker County Courthouse on March 28, ensuring its protection during the “No Kings” rally held in the area.

Compatriots Larry Johnson, Boyd Coffee, Calvin Allen, and Jimmy Arnold were present throughout the event, maintaining a visible presence near the monument. According to participants, their goal was to ensure the site remained undamaged while engaging peacefully with those attending the rally.

During the event, the group interacted with several protesters and fielded questions from both domestic and international media, including journalists from the Netherlands and Germany. While some exchanges included criticism, those present described the overall experience as orderly.

By the conclusion of the rally, the monument remained…

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