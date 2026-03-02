‘You exposed him to real danger’: Father goes nuclear on school board after teachers sent his son to ICE protest

‘I was not given notice. I was not given an email. I was not given a call’

(WND) - A father who posted a video of himself pulling his son out of a “walkout” protesting operations by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tore into the Highline School Board in Washington state on Wednesday.

Hundreds of students in the Seattle-area school district took part in the Feb. 2 walkout, some of whose parents backed the protest, according to the Seattle Times. Vance Glawe, who drove to the protest to pull his son, a seventh-grade student at Cascade Middle School, out of the event, confronted members of the school board with fiery remarks during his two-minute address.

“My name is Vance Glawe and on the afternoon of February 2, 2026, my 14 year old child called me. He was not at school. He was not sick. He was in the middle of White Center, Washington, in the middle of a protest that was organized for his middle school,” Glawe told the members of the board during their Wednesday meeting in video that went viral when it…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight