Defending Education found the SPLC’s ‘Social Justice Standards’ in required courses and student-teacher evaluations in colleges nationwide

(FOX) - A new report is shining a spotlight on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s influence in American colleges, revealing its educational materials are being used to train future K-12 teachers in 38 states as Congress and federal investigators intensify their focus on the organization.

According to a report from Defending Education, an education watchdog group that the SPLC once labeled an “extremist” group, researchers examined 100 colleges of education and uncovered SPLC’s Learning for Justice, formerly Teaching Tolerance, and the group’s Social Justice Standards embedded into teacher preparation programs nationwide.

The report said the organization’s Social Justice Standards are incorporated into teacher preparation programs that include “Equity, Access, and Anti-bias Education,” “Teaching for Social Justice,” “Critical Consciousness” and “Socially Just Teachers.”

Researchers found the materials in required education courses, teacher candidate handbooks, student teacher evaluations, lesson planning assignments, departmental frameworks and professional development for educators.

“It is quite clear that the SPLC’s programming has more than a trivial impact on…

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