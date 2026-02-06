Remarks Intended for a Gathering of Descendants of Confederate Soldiers on the 219th Birthday of General Robert E. Lee

(A Memoir of the Occupation) - …The voters of the Old Dominion exercised that most sacred right of a free people last November and chose a CIA agent as their governor. She — pardon me if the pronoun is incorrect — replaced the one-time former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, the shadow bank of choice for the defense industry. Not that party affiliation is at all important, but the private equity person was a Republican, Glenn Youngkin. Born in Richmond, he’s an entirely predictable Republican type with the sculpted hair and toothy evangelical grin that can’t hide the utter lack of substance behind it. His replacement, the spook, is a blond Democrat woman whose name I don’t recall and don’t care to look up. She defeated one Winsome-Searles (her first name eludes me), the Carlyle creep’s lieutenant-governor, a Jamaican ex-Marine once lauded by Fox News/Prager U “principled conservatives” as a Strong Republican Woman with Gun. Just like Harriet Tubman. Well, there’s a reason they’re called the Stupid Party.

Youngkin, as a sort of swan song, appeared at the federal Capitol in the imperial city. The occasion was some sort of American ceremony marking the replacement of a statue of General Robert E. Lee with that of teenage “activist” of whom no one has ever heard. Hakeen Jefferies, a Democrat leader in Congress, expressed delight that Virginia was no longer represented by “a traitor who took up arms against the United States to preserve the brutal institution of chattel slavery.”

Well bless your heart, Hakeem. There’s no point in being angry at either him or the intern who generated his wretched remarks from ChatGPT or whatever it’s called. It is safe to assume that Youngkin, probably dumb enough without the help of AI, applauded…

