Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Gene Currivan's avatar
Gene Currivan
4h

You're not going to like it... Washington is an occupied territory and occupied by a hostile force. Yes, the liberals let them in... Look deeper.... Mayorkas and Soros... What do they have in common? A hate for White European Christians. and both are Jewish...

"Islam is the broom with which we will sweep the earth clean of Christianity' Said every jew, everywhere... Learn about the Kalergi Plan...

We need to wake up

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