Thanks To Democrats, Potential Iranian Terrorists Are Already Here

(The Federalist) - U.S. counterterrorism agencies are on high alert for potential retaliation after the American government joined Israel in launching a coordinated operation named Epic Fury against Iran over the weekend.

Already, at least two Americans have died and more than a dozen have been injured after a 53-year-old gunman, reportedly clothed in an Iranian flag T-shirt and “Property of Allah” sweatshirt, opened fire at an Austin bar one day after the strikes commenced. While it’s unclear if this alleged terrorism is linked to a larger revenge campaign led by Iran or a lone wolf sympathizer attack, the consensus is that there is a heightened threat of Islamic violence against Americans on their own soil.

It’s no secret that Iranian terrorists are here in the U.S. and have been for nearly 50 years. For decades now, Iran worked to embed its Hezbollah operatives in America and nearby Latin American countries such as Nicaragua. These sleeper cells, often operated by a covert wing of Hezbollah dubbed “Unit 910,” are designed to coordinate and carry out “assassinations and attacks” when…

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