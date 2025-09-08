Texas Nationalists Urge Break After Map 'Political Warfare'

Texan nationalists have insisted "the only solution is independence" after a chaotic battle over a redistricting bill which saw Texas House Democrats flee the state for several weeks to break quorum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Daniel Miller, president of the secessionist Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM), said the Texas Legislature was being "held hostage by policies designed in Washington for Washington's benefit."

On August 3 more than 50 Texas House Democrats left the state to break quorum, preventing the passage of a President Trump backed redistricting bill that could give the Republicans five additional seats in the national House of Representatives.

As a result, work in the Texas House, including the passage of several bills unrelated to redistricting, ground to a halt and arrest warrants were issued for the renegade lawmakers, though these couldn't be enforced outside Texas.

After an absence of over two weeks Texas House Democrats returned to the state on August 18, and the redistricting bill was subsequently passed and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas Partisan, the official news website of the TNM, published an article arguing the Democratic lawmakers leaving Texas to break quorum, and the Texas House Republican Caucus's failure to pass a motion on censure on August 25, showed that…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight