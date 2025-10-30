Texas Uncovers Thousands of Illegal Immigrants on Voter Rolls

For years, Texans were told that concerns about election integrity were exaggerated. That illegal voting was a myth. That safeguards were already in place.

The data tells a different story.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced Monday that a cross-check of state voter records identified more than 2,700 illegal immigrants registered on Texas voter rolls. The discovery came after the state gained access to federal citizenship databases previously withheld by Washington.

The question is not whether illegal immigrants have been registered to vote in Texas. They have. The question is how many have actually voted—and how long this has been going on.

The Numbers

Texas compared its 18 million registered voters against federal citizenship records in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database. The result: 2,724 confirmed cases of individuals registered to vote who lack U.S. citizenship.

These cases have been forwarded to all 254 Texas counties for further investigation and removal from voter rolls under Chapter 16 of the Texas Election Code.

The geographic distribution reveals something troubling. Harris County leads with 362 flagged registrations. Dallas County follows with 277. Bexar County has 201. El Paso County shows 165.

The pattern is clear. The largest concentrations of illegal immigrant voter registrations sit in Texas’s most populous…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight