Texas City Flakes Out on Sharia Law Ban After Promising Action
Starting today, take note this election cycle of who is making these promises, and remember the lesson from Charlie Brown.
(Current Revolt) - The city of Keller made headlines after Mayor Armin Mizani issued a proclamation declaring that sharia law would not be permitted in the city, signaling that further official action was forthcoming.
However, the resolution the council passed looked very different. It was unanimous, with one council member observing that everyone present, including those who spoke in public comments, was in agreement with the resolution’s language.
It was truly a Lucy with the football moment for conservatives, and Democrats are claiming victory.
Let’s compare the two, shall we? …
This city can't be run by Texans, it's likely a bunch of California transplants or never-do wells-who just were born in Texas but don't understand their own Texas People!