Starting today, take note this election cycle of who is making these promises, and remember the lesson from Charlie Brown.

(Current Revolt) - The city of Keller made headlines after Mayor Armin Mizani issued a proclamation declaring that sharia law would not be permitted in the city, signaling that further official action was forthcoming.

However, the resolution the council passed looked very different. It was unanimous, with one council member observing that everyone present, including those who spoke in public comments, was in agreement with the resolution’s language.

It was truly a Lucy with the football moment for conservatives, and Democrats are claiming victory.

Let’s compare the two, shall we? …

See More…