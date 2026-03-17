The Fear Behind the Myth

(Texian Partisan) - Critics of Texas independence frequently raise one particular objection: “Establishing currency would face international acceptance challenges.” This fear stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of how international currency markets actually work. The reality is that currency acceptance is not granted by permission—it’s determined by market forces and economic strength.

Many Texans worry that an independent Texas dollar would be rejected by international businesses, leaving Texas isolated from global trade. They imagine customs agents refusing Texas currency, foreign companies declining Texas payments, and international markets shutting out Texas entirely. This conditioning teaches helplessness by suggesting Texas lacks the capability to participate in normal international commerce.

TNM President Daniel Miller addresses this objection with elegant simplicity: “That’s what currency exchanges are for.” The organization emphasizes that 199 other nations have already solved this supposed problem. As Miller explains: “What you’re telling me is that if people say that well, somehow it’s just insurmountable for us, what they’re effectively saying is there are 199 other self-governing independent nations out there that are smarter than we are that seem to be able to get their craft together, and somehow…

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