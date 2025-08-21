Support the Texas Division SCV They Get the Jobs Done

The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) is applauding the decision by the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees to restore the historic name of Lee High School and to name the freshman campus Lee Freshman School. The vote came after more than three hours of public comment and debate during the board’s meeting on August 11, 2025.

Despite organized opposition from a vocal group of activists, the board voted to return a name that has stood for tradition, community pride, and respect for history.

“This was a victory for history, heritage, and the will of the community,” said Shelby K. Little, Commander of the Texas Division SCV. “Lee High School has been a cornerstone of Midland for generations. The board’s decision shows that when Texans stand together for their history, they can protect it for future generations.”

The SCV notes that the restoration of the Lee High School name reflects a growing pushback against efforts to erase Texas history. The decision comes after years of advocacy by local citizens who sought to return the school’s original name, honoring the memory of its founding and the heritage it represents.

The Texas Division SCV commends the Midland ISD board members who supported the restoration and encourages other Texas communities facing similar challenges to stand firm in defending their historical names, monuments, and traditions.

About the Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), established in 1896, is a…