Texas Launches It's Own Gold-Backed Money - #TEXIT
(Finance CEO) - In late December 2025, Texas quietly crossed a line no U.S. state has crossed in modern history. The Texas Comptroller announced the rollout of a gold- and silver-backed transactional currency, with full legal-tender recognition scheduled for September 2026 and a state-run digital payment system launching by 2027. This isn’t a protest. It’s infrastructure. Vaults, legislation, payment rails — already built.
Unlike past experiments that failed due to lack of usability, Texas solved the core problem: how regular people actually spend gold. By anchoring transactions to physical bullion stored in the Texas Bullion Depository and converting value at point-of-sale, Texas created a parallel monetary system that operates alongside the dollar — not in opposition to it, but outside federal control.
The constitutional logic is deliberate. Article I, Section 10 forbids states from coining money or issuing bills of credit — but it explicitly allows states to make gold and silver coin legal tender. Texas isn’t printing currency. It’s facilitating voluntary use of…