Texas Secessionists Issue Breakaway Message for Independence Day

(Newsweek) - A group advocating for Texas to restore its independence is citing history on Monday while renewing calls to secede from the United States.

The Texas Nationalist Movement, which bills itself as the largest organization seeking the state’s autonomy, commemorated Texas Independence Day on Monday with a reminder that visionaries changed history nearly 200 years ago when declaring independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836.

“190 years ago today, 59 Texans gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos and signed a declaration that would change the course of history,” the group said on Facebook. “They staked their lives on a conviction: Texas is a nation.”

The group, whose supporters want Texas to secede from the United States, cited the “conviction” held by the Texans to form a separate and independent republic.

“They backed it up at the Alamo, at Goliad, and at San Jacinto,” the group’s…

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