Texas Pride! (The Opposite of the Previous Article)
Second Annual Lone Star Flag Celebration
Second Annual Lone Star Flag Celebration
(Montgomery County News) - This past Saturday Mayor Sara Countryman held Montgomery’s 2nd Annual Lone Star Flag Celebration & The Mayor’s Red, White, and Blue Reception was held to celebrate Montgomery.
Despite the bouts of rain squalls that hindered Historic Montgomery this past Saturday, many Montgomery citizens showed for The Mayor’s festival for the appreciation of the Texas Flag
The event was held to celebrate the city’s Texas pride by proudly displaying the flag and honoring our history…