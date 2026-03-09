Historic Victory

(RAIR) - In a resounding 95% mandate, Texas voters have declared war on Islam’s aggressive threat, awakening to the terror-linked networks and civilization jihad RAIR Foundation USA has relentlessly exposed for years—proving that when patriots unite with hard evidence, America fights back and wins.

In a powerful rebuke to growing concerns about the influence of Sharia-based ideology in the United States, Texas voters sent a clear and decisive message in the Republican primary by overwhelmingly supporting the mandate that “Texas should prohibit sharia [Islamic law].”

With approximately 95 percent support, this historic non-binding vote has elevated the issue of banning Sharia into a major political priority not only in Texas, but increasingly across the United States.

The result reflects a growing recognition among millions of Americans that Islam and Sharia conflict with core constitutional principles — including individual liberty, equality under the law, the separation of church and state, and the supremacy of the U.S. Constitution. As coverage of the primary has noted, the ballot proposition has crystallized a debate that was once considered…

See More…

