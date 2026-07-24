Texas Division Members Honored at the 131st Sons of Confederate Veterans National Reunion

(Texas Division SCV) - The Texas Division was well represented at the 131st Sons of Confederate Veterans National Reunion, where members from across the state gathered in fellowship while celebrating the accomplishments of Texas camps.

One of the highlights of the reunion was the recognition of W.W. Heartsill Camp No. 314 of Marshall, Texas, which received two prestigious national honors during the Awards Luncheon:

Best SCV Camp Website

SCV Army of the Trans-Mississippi Outstanding Camp Award

Accepting the awards on behalf of Camp 314 was T.J. Henigan. He is pictured alongside Commander-in-Chief Dennis Kennedy and Keith Porter of Shreveport Camp No. 1308, who serves on the SCV Awards Committee as the Army of the Trans-Mississippi representative.

The Texas Division also gathered for a…

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