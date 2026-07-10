When Islam Metastasizes

(The Red/Green revolution continues and is coming to your neighborhood. A couple of years back I visited a church taking impressive security measures they’d never needed before due to constant threats because one of their new members had converted from Islam. - DD)

“America will not lose itself because Islam conquered it. It will lose itself because its leaders were too frightened, too ignorant, too guilty, and too vain to defend the country they swore to protect, and because too many of its people were too comfortable, too distracted, and too afraid to demand that they do it.”

(Christopher Arnell) - At some point, Americans are going to have to stop pretending these are isolated events.

In New York, candidates backed by Zohran Mamdani and tied to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) just won primaries, defeating incumbents and pulling the Democrat Party even further into anti-Israel radicalism, socialist politics, and campus-style grievance activism.

In Texas, the state passed a resolution recognizing Pakistan Day at the State Capitol. Not Pakistan Appreciation Day in Karachi. Pakistan Day in Texas. Yes, it was a resolution, not a permanent state holiday. That distinction is fair. But the symbolism is not small.

We are Texas. Why are our elected officials using official government language to celebrate Pakistan Day under the usual vocabulary of diversity, inclusion, education, and cultural appreciation?

Then there is Hamtramck, Michigan, which may be the cleanest example of the whole fraud.

For years, liberals celebrated the city’s growing Muslim political power as a diversity milestone. The all-Muslim city council was treated as proof that multicultural democracy was working exactly as advertised. Progressive activists, including…

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