“...will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens…”

On July 28, 1794, the French were still executing authoritarians. French Revolution figures Maximilien Robespierre and Louis Antoine de Saint‑Just were beheaded on this date, and it’s said that the event was widely covered as part of US interests.

One year earlier – almost exactly – on July 27, 1793, from history.gov:

“Robespierre was elected to the Committee of Public Safety, which was formed in April to protect France against its enemies, foreign and domestic, and to oversee the government. Under his leadership, the committee came to exercise virtual dictatorial control over the French government. Faced with the threat of civil war and foreign invasion, the Revolutionary government inaugurated the Reign of Terror in September. In less than a year, 300,000 suspected enemies of the Revolution were arrested; at least 10,000 died in prison, and 17,000 were officially executed, many by guillotine in the Place de la Revolution. In the orgy of bloodshed, Robespierre succeeded in purging many of his political opponents.”

It came to a head in June 1794, when Robespierre was almost unanimously “elected” president of the National Convention, which passed a law six days later to suspend the right to public trials and legal assistance.

“In just a month, 1,400 enemies of the Revolution were guillotined.” – History.gov

Careful what you wish for.

“...simply declaratory of what I regard as the law of the land already…”

Speaking of rights, on July 28, 1868, Secretary of State William Seward certified the 14th Amendment as part of the US Constitution.

Contrary to modern popular opinion, this amendment was not intended to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight